Six-storey under-construction building in Greater Noida collapses; several feared trapped

A six-storey under-construction building in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village collapsed on Tuesday and several people are feared to be trapped inside the debris, ANI said. Police and rescue teams have rushed to the spot.

Police said that most of the people feared trapped are labourers working at the site. India Today reported that a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been rushed to the spot. The news channel further said that as many as 20 people are feared trapped in the debris.

According to a report in the Navbharat Times, a Hindi daily, sources said there are reports that safety norms were not followed during the construction of the building. The newspaper claimed that the Greater Noida Authority has banned construction in the said area and yet there have been several illegal constructions are reportedly going on in this area. However, Firstpost could not independently confirm whether the building which collapsed was being constructed in violation of any norms.

Shah Beri village is situated between Ghaziabad's Crossings Republik and Greater Noida West's Gaur City 2 apartments in Uttar Pradesh.