Baijayant Jay Panda, former BJD MP joins BJP at Delhi; hails Narendra Modi and Amit Shah's leadership

Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Baijayant Jay Panda today joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after ‘nine months of introspection and widespread consultations with colleagues and public’.

Panda addressed a press conference at the BJP’s headquarters in Delhi on Monday quoted many instances of poor infrastructure impacting the lives of people of Odisha. Expressing confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi to turn around the state of affairs in the BJD-ruled state, the 55-year-old leader said he will serve Odisha and India to the best of his ability.

At the press conference where Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed Panda to the party, the latter said, “I admire Modi and Amit Shah's leadership.”

Nine months of introspection & widespread consultations w/colleagues & public.

Grateful for support recd from all over.

On auspicious #MahaShivratri I've decided to join @BJP4India & work under the leadership of @narendramodi Ji to serve Odisha & India to the best of my ability🙏 — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) March 4, 2019

Panda had quit BJD in May 2018 after a fall out with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has been a prominent leader from the state and has been with the BJD since 2000. In January last year, he was suspended from the party on disciplinary grounds after he questioned the party’s abysmal performance in the 2017 Panchayat elections.

Panda is a four-time MP and was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and 2014. He also served as a Rajya Sabha MP in 2000 and 2006.

