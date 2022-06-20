Firstpost Podcast: Why India is seeing protests against the Agnipath scheme

Protests even violent ones are taking place across the country and the government is busy firefighting to defend the Agnipath scheme. Tune in to find out

As per the announcement by the Centre on 14 June 2022, the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three arms of the Indian military is scheduled to be implemented from September 2022.

The new scheme has faced harsh criticism on various fronts from employment scope to actual impact on military preparedness. Protests even violent ones are taking place across the country and the government is busy firefighting to defend the Agnipath scheme.

