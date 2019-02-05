Firstpost Editor's Picks: Mamata vs Centre, mood of first-time voter, migration in Uttarakhand; today's must-read stories

Mamata vs Centre: BJP's played clever, shown it sides with Sharada victims, Didi with scam tainted

The history of the case bears significance in the present context as Mamata Banerjee on Monday sat on dharna in Kolkata to protect Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar who is suspected to have tinkered with evidence in the scam. Mamata, known for hitting streets and rabble-rousing for populist causes, seems to have reversed her politics in her constitutional role. She is seen as taking the side of the corrupt and protecting a few of her favourites at the expense of masses.

Mood of the First-Time Voter: Nearly 70% men demand jobs from next govt, 79% women want safety

To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between 3 and 9 January. There was a total of 1,324 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs to religion and the media.

Migration in Uttarakhand: As crisis plagues hill state, govt survey finds 50% villagers left gram panchayats in search of jobs

The Rural Development and Migration Commission, set up by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in 2017, released its survey report early last year. Its findings paint a grim picture of the state of affairs — in the past decade, 1,18,981 people from 3,946 gram panchayats migrated permanently, and 3,83,726 people from 6,338 gram panchayats shifted temporarily (they visit their homes but live outside the state for work).

Dalit Shahirs of Maharashtra: Adarsh Shinde takes forward third generation legacy of Bhim Geete

Born in 1988 in Mumbai, Adarsh Shinde has been trained in what is inappropriately called ‘classical’ music, unlike his father and grandfather. By the time he had begun working, his family had already acquired fame and financial success in the Ambedkari community and outside it. His career started with an album where he sang alongside his father and uncle Milind Shinde, and he rose to prominence when he participated in a singing reality show on the Marathi TV channel Star Pravah.

Coming from a place of privilege, I feel more responsible, says Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

From addressing stereotypes connected to menstruation, to gender equality and celebrating the spirit of the modern Indian woman, to addressing homosexuality with the recent release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Sonam Kapoor opens up on finding her own space, staying away from camps and stereotypes, facing tough times, working for the first time with dad Anil Kapoor, and much more.

