Mood of the First-Time Voter: Nearly 70% of males demand jobs from next govt, 79% of females want women's safety

The Lok Sabha election in a few months is set to see a massive 130 million first-time voters go to the polls. The stakes are already high for the National Democratic Alliance that seeks to secure five more years and a seemingly united Opposition that seeks to dislodge the ruling BJP and its allies at any cost.

To get a better idea of how young first-time voters — people aged 18 to 21 — perceive of the forthcoming election, YouGov India and Firstpost conducted a nationwide survey between 3 and 9 January. There was a total of 1,324 respondents, from a panel of over 40,000, who answered questions ranging from politics and jobs, to religion and the media. The findings are being serialised in four sections:

1) Politics and Ideology

2) Jobs and Economy

3) Religion and Community

4) News and Information

The first part of the section titled 'Politics and Ideology' examines the views put forth by male and female respondents.

Overall, 57 percent of male respondents expressed an interest in politics, as compared to 44 percent of females surveyed. And while 13 percent of male respondents identified as being conservative in their political views, 23 percent of female respondents espoused this view. Interestingly, among both sets, nearly a third stated that their biggest reason for wanting to vote is because they were excited about voting for the first time.

