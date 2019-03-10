Firstpost Editor's Picks: LS poll dates announced, Ethiopian Airlines plane crash, Nayantara Sahgal's new book; today's must-read stories

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Dates: Statewise full schedule; Maharashtra to vote in four phases, UP in seven

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases over the months of April and May. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect today.

Imran Khan says Tipu Sultan is his 'hero', but for the sake of peace, Pakistan PM should look at Jinnah as his role model

Imran Khan must remember that it was Tipu Sultan's own army general Mir Sadiq who partly did him in. If the Pakistan prime minister insists on idolising Tipu, he must watch out for Mir Sadiqs in his country's army.

Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board; flight went down en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa

A spokesperson for Ethiopian Airlines confirmed that the plane crashed while heading from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to Nairobi. It is not clear yet where exactly the crash occurred.

Nayantara Sahgal on her new book The Fate of Butterflies, the times we live in and what lies ahead for India

"In a democracy, governments come and go. That’s perfectly alright. We are technically a democracy but we are a dictatorship under the cover of a democracy," author Nayantara Sahgal said while speaking about her new book.

Shraddha Srinath on her Bollywood debut in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Milan Talkies, and working with Nani in Jersey

In 2016, when Shraddha Srinath played a journalist in Pawan Kumar’s U Turn, little did she expect that her life was going to change a lot. The critical success of U Turn opened more doors for her in Kannada and Tamil cinema.

