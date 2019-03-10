You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Ethiopian Airlines plane crash kills all 157 on board; flight went down en route to Nairobi from Addis Ababa

World FP Staff Mar 10, 2019 16:08:49 IST

An Ethiopian Airlines plane with 157 people on board crashed on its way to Kenyan capital Nairobi from Addis Ababa on Sunday, the office of the Ethiopian prime minister said. There were no survivors in the crash, Reuters quoted state broadcaster Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation as saying.

The flight had at least eight crew members on board.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's office issued a statement on Sunday morning, saying that the Boeing 737 was on a regularly scheduled flight when it crashed. However, the statement gave no further details and the cause of the mishap is unknown at the moment.

In a message on Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office expressed "deepest condolences" to the families of the victims.

A spokesperson for Ethiopian Airlines confirmed that the plane crashed while heading from Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa to Nairobi. It is not clear yet where exactly the crash occurred.

The state-owned Ethiopian Airlines calls itself Africa's largest carrier and has ambitions of becoming the gateway to the continent.

With inputs from agencies

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2019 16:08:49 IST



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores