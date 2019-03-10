Lok Sabha elections 2019 Dates: Statewise full schedule; Maharashtra to vote in four phases, UP in seven

In an address to the media, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora announced that the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases over the months of April and May. The Model Code of Conduct came into effect today.

Arora announced that the total electorate in these polls will be 900 million, 84.3 million more than the electorate during the 2014 general elections. Of the 900 million voters, 15 million are new voters in the age group of 18-19 years.

Arora also said that there will be heavy deployment of Central Armed Police Forces throughout the process.

Voting will be conducted in the seven phases on the following dates:

Phase 1: 11 April

Phase 2: 18 April

Phase 3: 23 April

Phase 4: 29 April

Phase 5: 6 May

Phase 6: 12 May

Phase 7: 19 May

The counting of votes for all the phases will be held together on 23 May and elections have to be concluded by 27 May.

Voting will be held in 91 constituencies across 20 states in Phase 1.

Phase 2: 97 constituencies in 13 states

Phase 3: 115 constituencies in 14 states

Phase 4: 71 constituencies in 9 states

Phase 5: 51 constituencies in 7 states

Phase 6: 59 constituencies in 7 states

Phase 7: 59 constituencies in 8 states

The states that will go to polls within a single phase are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Pondicherry and Chandigarh.

Polls will be held in two phases in Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura.

Polls will be held in three phases in Assam and Chhatisgarh.

Polls will be held in four phases in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha.

Polls will be held in five phases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Polls will be held in seven phases in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Following are the number of seats that will be contested from during each of the phases:

Phase 1:

Andhra Pradesh: All 25 seats

Arunachal Pradesh: 2

Assam: 5

Bihar: 4

Chhattisgarh: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Maharashtra: 7

Manipur: 1

Meghalaya: 2

Mizoram: 1

Nagaland: 1

Odisha: 4

Sikkim: 1

Telangana: 17

Tripura: 1

Uttar Pradesh: 8

Uttarakhand: 5

West Bengal: 2

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 1

Lakshadweep Islands: 1

Phase 2:

Assam: 5

Bihar: 5

Chhattisgarh: 3

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Karnataka: 14

Maharashtra: 10

Manipur: 1

Odisha: 5

Tamil Nadu: 39

Tripura: 1

Uttar Pradesh: 8

West Bengal: 3

Puducherry: 1

Phase 3:

Assam: 3

Bihar: 5

Chattisgarh: 7

Gujarat: 26

Goa: 2

Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Karnataka: 14

Kerala: 20

Maharashtra: 14

Odisha: 6

Uttar Pradesh: 10

West Bengal: 5

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1

Daman and Diu: 1

Phase 4:

Bihar: 5

Jammu and Kashmir: 1

Jharkhand: 3

Madhya Pradesh: 6

Maharashtra: 17

Odisha: 6

Rajasthan: 13

Uttar Pradesh: 13

West Bengal: 8

Phase 5:

Bihar: 5

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Jharkhand: 4

Madhya Pradesh: 7

Rajasthan: 12

Uttar Pradesh: 14

West Bengal: 7

Phase 6:

Bihar: 8

Haryana: 10

Jharkhand: 4

Madhya Pradesh: 8

Uttar Pradesh: 14

West Bengal: 8

NCT Delhi: 7

Phase 7:

Bihar: 8

Jharkhand: 3

Madhya Pradesh: 8

Punjab: 13

West Bengal: 9

Chandigarh: 1

Uttar Pradesh: 13

Himachal Pradesh: 4

Arora said that given the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, only parliamentary elections will be held in the state for now.

He also provided clarity on bypolls to be held for 34 seats across 12 states. “Bypolls will be conducted as per the same schedule of the relevant parliamentary constituencies.” Additionally, elections to Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha will be held simultaneously with the general elections.

