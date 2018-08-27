Fire breaks out at building in Mumbai's Parel; officials bring it under control within half an hour

A fire broke out on Monday at a three-storey building near Premier Talkies in Mumbai's Parel area, according to media reports. Four fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze.

The blaze started in the ground plus three-storey building, Iqbal Mansion, around 4 pm and it was brought under control within half an hour, an official told PTI.

"No one was reported killed or injured," the official said."Our control room got information about the fire in the residential building in Parel at 4.12 pm. Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, four fire tenders, police, ambulance and BEST Supply and Ward staffers were mobilised and the fire was extinguished at 4.40 pm," he said.

The cause of the fire will be known only after an inquiry, the official said.According to eyewitnesses, thick smoke billowed out of the house and people living in the adjacent buildings rushed outside.

This is the second fire incident in Parel, an upscale area, in the last five days.

On 23 August, four people were killed and 21 suffered injuries after a fire broke out on the 12th floor of the 17-storey Crystal Tower building near Hindmata Cinema in Dadar.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building did not have the mandatory occupation certificate granted by the civic body, but it was already occupied by around 58 flat owners.

The developer of the building, Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala, was booked under IPC Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). He was subsequently arrested.

With inputs from agencies