Mumbai fire: 4 dead, over 20 injured in Crystal Tower fire in Parel; mayor says blaze caused by short circuit

Four people have reportedly lost their lives and over 20 injured when a level 4 fire, caused by a short circuit, engulfed a residential building Crystal Tower near Hindmata Cinema in Mumbai's Parel. While around 100 people are said to have been rescued, the injured have been shifted to civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel for treatment.

At least 20 people suffered from suffocation due to the smoke. They were rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital, where four of them, including a woman, were declared brought dead, the city civic body said in a statement. The 16 injured, including six women, were undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable, the BMC in a statement. Two of the deceased were identified as Bablu Shaikh (36) and Shubhada Shelke (62), the civic body said.

According to News18, two people out of the four lost their lives because they used the lift. A police official said that in a fire situations people are always advised to not to use the elevator. However, some people had panicked and tried to get out of the building using the lift.

The residents who were trapped on the top floor were evacuated using a crane. Ten fire engines and four water tankers were used to douse the fire. Mumbai Police officials and electrical mechanics are also present at the spot.

Kanchan Dulani, 49, a resident who had a flat on the 11th floor of the building, told Firstpost that she was at home when the fire started and tried to rush out of the flat but her front door was in flames. She said the firefighters came after around half an hour later. Her son was calling them and they kept saying, "We have already sent fire brigades to the spot". The blaze has now been brought under control and cooling operations are underway.

The blaze broke out at the 12th floor of the 16-storey building. A firefighter told Firstpost that the building was not fire compliant as essential firefighting equipment and the structure was missing. He said that renovation work was going on in a flat on the 12th floor where the fire started adding hat the electrical circuit in the building was faulty.

Mumbai mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar lauded the firefighting department and Mumbai Police for their prompt response. He said that the initial investigation revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit in an apartment on the 12th floor. He also said that a thorough investigation will be launched and anyone found guilty will not be spared.

The fire brigade control room got a message about the blaze on the 12th floor of the Crystal Tower building, at 8.32 am, Mumbai Fire Brigade chief PS Rahangdale said. The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly and residents were trapped on the building's staircases, he said.

In June of 2018, a major blaze had broken out at Beaumonde Towers in Mumbai's Prabhadevi which was doused after five hours, according to officials from the fire department. More than 90 residents were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

A massive fire engulfed a pub in Mumbai's Kamala Mills area on 29 December, killing 14 people and injuring 21. Most of those killed or wounded were youngsters celebrating a birthday. The fire engulfed portions of three separate pubs which were situated adjacent to each other.

With inputs from agencies and Firstpost contributors

