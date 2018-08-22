Fire at Mumbai's Crystal Tower: Police arrests accused builder Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala

Police on Wednesday arrested builder Abdul Razak Ismail Supariwala in connection with the fire at Crystal Tower in Mumbai's Parel, in which four people lost their lives.

ANI reported that an FIR was lodged against Supariwala under Sections 304, 336, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3(3) of Maharashtra Fire Prevention & Life Safety Act 2006.

A preliminary investigation by the Mumbai fire department revealed that the building flouted several safety norms. At least 22 people suffered injuries when a fire engulfed the 17-storey residential complex located near Hindmata Cinema in Parel.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building did not have the mandatory Occupation Certificate granted by the civic body, but it was already occupied by around 58 flat owners.

The injured have been shifted to civic-run King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Parel.

Four firemen were among the 22 people who suffered from suffocation. They were rushed to the nearby KEM Hospital, where four of them, including an elderly woman, were declared dead. "All the injured were stable," the BMC said.

The building was declared unsafe by the fire department and it had recommended disconnection of electricity and water supply.

With inputs from PTI