Sponsored by

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Fact Check: No, Rahul Gandhi did not dine with Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, nor did Narendra Modi

India FP Staff May 10, 2019 16:21:27 IST

Yet another example of social media dispensing false information came to light recently after a photoshopped picture of Congress president Rahul Gandhi sharing a meal with Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was circulated online.

The image was shared widely on handles which regularly host content favourable to the BJP. Several such tweets were put out from handles which had BJP's signature 'chowkidar' as prefix:

The Hindi language caption translates to English as: “Who is this eating chicken biryani beside Miya Imran? Now the people will judge.”

Agence France Presse revealed that the image was a photoshopped version of an older image from when Imran was married to his now-estranged wife Reham Khan. A reverse google search of the image revealed that the image was from the Ramzan of 2015.

Similarly, a news search results for strings, 'Rahul Gandhi visits Pakistan', 'Rahul Gandhi + Imran Khan', and 'Rahul Gandhi meets Imran Khan' did not return any relevant links, which is highly unlikely because such a high-level meeting would have been widely reported in the media, both in India and in Pakistan.

However, what was interesting was that the same image of Imran had earlier been photoshopped to show Modi wearing a skull cap and dining with the Pakistani prime minister.

Fact Check: No, Rahul Gandhi did not dine with Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, nor did Narendra Modi

This post is no longer available but a cached version could still be pulled up on google.

 

The photo of Modi in the misleading posts was doctored from this photo published by The Indian Express newspaper on 13 November, 2013.

Below is a screenshot of the image:

Screenshot of Modi's original image. Image courtesy: News18

Screenshot of Modi's original image. Image courtesy: News18

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 16:21:27 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



Select Dugout expert Paul Collingwood breaks down Prithvi Shaw's strokeplay



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement