Naveen, a resident of Venkatapuram, where the LG Polymers Chemical Plant is located, explains what transpired after the gas leak from the plant. Since, 8 people have died and more than 300 hospitalised.

Video source: Twitter / Paul_Oommen

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.