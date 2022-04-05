Explained: Who is Zakir Naik, the man who inspired the Gorakhnath temple attacker?

IIT graduate Murtaza Ahmed Abbasi, who attacked two PAC constables with a sharp-edged weapon outside the Gorakhnath temple, used to watch videos by radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik

After a short scuffle with security personnel, Abbasi was arrested on Sunday and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Monday.

Even as the mobile and laptop data of the accused is being examined, sources told CNN-News18 that some videos of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik were found.

The state home department has said that based on available evidence, the attack can be termed a “terror" incident.

Let’s find out more about Naik, who fled the country in 2016:

Who is Zakir Naik?



Zakir Naik, an Indian Islamic televangelist and preacher, is a non-Arabic religious scholar and public orator. He is the founder and president of the Islamic Research Foundation and the Peace TV Network.

After a bomb attack on a Dhaka cafe that killed 22 people, Naik fled the country. Media reports claimed that the bombing suspects were admirers of Naik, even though Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to India Today, one of the bombers told Bangladeshi investigators that he was influenced by his preaching through his YouTube channel.

Since fleeing the country in 2016, Naik has not returned to India. He is wanted by Indian authorities on charges of terror financing, hate speech, inciting communal hatred, and money laundering.

Due to his controversial teachings, Naik’s Peace TV channel is banned in India, Canada, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the United Kingdom.

Even though Naik has permanent residency in Malaysia, he was banned from giving speeches in the country in 2020 in the interests of “national security”.

He had been charged with making inflammatory speeches and questioned by local police over his intent to provoke a breach in peace by making remarks about Hindu and Chinese communities living in the Muslim-majority nation.

Then-Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had said that his status could be revoked if it could be proven that his actions had harmed his country's "well-being".

Naik’s controversial statements

Naik has often received severe criticism for his views, particularly after his declared support for Al Qaeda and Osama bin Laden.

"If bin Laden is fighting the enemies of Islam, I am for him. If he is terrorizing America, the biggest terrorist, I am with him. Every Muslim should be a terrorist," Zakir Naik was quoted in a section of media, which he said misquoted him.

He has also expressed controversial opinions for homosexuality by going to the extent of suggesting death penalty for it.

He has also supported domestic abuse by saying that men have the right to beat their wives “gently”.

Terming every other religion as “wrong”, Naik has supported the Islamic State over the destruction of non-Muslim religious places.

"How can we allow this [churches or temples in an Islamic state] when their religion is wrong and when their worshipping is wrong," Naik has said.



With inputs from agencies

