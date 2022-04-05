Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused Murtaza Abbasi who was on ATS radar, inspired by Zakir Naik, ISIS clips found in laptop

During the interrogation, Murtaza Ahmad Abbasi said he visited the temple and attacked the security persons because he wanted to give his life for Allah

Lucknow: The streets near Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, were deserted on Sunday, 3 April 2022, when a 29-year-old man, identified as Murtaza Ahmad Abbasi approached the south gate of the holy site and started a scuffle with two police constables. He also has a sharped-edged weapon in his hand as his was trying to fight his way into the main temple.

The two police personnel were injured in the incident, while others succeeded to overpower Abbasi and arrest him.

The man, who is chemical engineering graduate from IIT Mumbai, is being probed by police as well as Uttar Pradesh ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) and UP STF (Special Task Force).

What came out of Gorakhnath temple attack accused Murtaza Ahmad Abbasi's interrogation so far

Abbasi tried to enter enter the temple with a sickle in hand and raising the religious slogan "Allahu Akbar". According to a report by India Today, during the probe, he said that he visited the temple and attacked the security persons because he wanted to give his life for Allah.

"I also had the desire to give my life for Allah," Abbasi said against whom already two cases have been registered following the incident.

Murtaza Abbasi and his links with ISIS

A report by IndiaTV mentioned its sources saying that suspicious items, including jihadi videos related to ISIS and Syria were retrieved from his laptop, pen drive and a mobile phone which was collected by the Uttar Pradesh police from his residence during a raid.

His mobile phone also had a number of videos of guerrilla attacks. Abbasi was of the opinion that if he is killed by security forces during such attacks, he would be "hailed as a martyr" and it is because of this very reason, he chose to visit the Gorakhnath temple, where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest.

Murtaza Abbasi role model is Zakir Naik

Reports state that Abbasi was inspired by radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, who fled India in 2016. Naik is accused of his involvement in terror financing, giving hate speeches, money laundering and inciting communal disharmony.

Along with Abbasi, the police is also questioning his associates and have found out that he had recently visited Mumbai, Coimbatore and Nepal.

Murtaza Abbasi on ATS radar for long

The report by IndiaTV, Abbasi has been on the radar of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for long. The ATS team had on earlier visited Abbasi's house by forging their identity but he managed to flee to Nepal.

A team of UP ATS, probing the case, on Tuesday, reached Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, to gather more information on Abbasi. His Aadhaar card mentioned his residential address as "Millenium Tower, Sanpada, Navi Mumbai", news agency PTI quoted official saying.

The ATS team found that the flat details mentioned in Abbasi's Aadhaar card was sold out in 2013.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.