Explained: The significance of the alvida namaz and the tension over it in Uttar Pradesh

Muslim clerics have appealed to people to offer the alvida namaz only in designated places, and not on roads, to avoid causing any inconvenience to others

As the politics over the use of loudspeakers at religious places gained momentum, the Uttar Pradesh government ended up removing close to 11,000 amplifiers across the state.

The decision came ahead of the festival of Eid, the last Friday prayer of which is being offered across the country today. The namaz will be offered at mosques after an almost two-year hiatus.

Over the last two years, only five people were allowed to offer namaz in a group during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let’s take a look at what is alvida namaz and the controversy surrounding it in Uttar Pradesh:

What is alvida namaz?

In the month of Ramzan there are four jumma, or Fridays, the last of which is known as alvida jumma. The last jumma before the festival of Eid is a major Muslim event, which is celebrated with much fanfare. It also marks the beginning of a new Islamic month.

Mosques, large and small, are decorated for the occasion across the country and tents are erected to provide shade and refreshments to the bypassers.

What has the government increased security?



India’s Islamic Center Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali, the head and Imam of Aishbagh Eidgah, has appealed to the people to keep calm and follow the Covid-19 procedures, said a report by the Statesman.

Muslim clerics have also appealed to people to offer the alvida namaz only in designated places to avoid causing any inconvenience to others.

It is to be noted that recently there have been communal clashes across several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Delhi.

In Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal, Ram Navami procession were allegedly attacked by mobs, while in Delhi the two groups clashed with each other over taking out a Hanuman Jayanti procession from the Jahangirpuri area.

There has also been a growing debate over the use of loudspeakers at religious places with political leaders challenging each other over ‘azaan’ and ‘Hanuman Chalisa’.

Also read: Shor in the city: What the rulebook says about the use of loudspeakers in religious places

Considering the tense environment, security has been beefed up around the state ahead of Eid on 3 May.

According to a report by Times of India, the Uttar Pradesh police has deployed about 10,000 officers around the state.

The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has also been deployed in the state’s most vulnerable districts. UP 112 has been ordered to be on high alert and patrol vulnerable areas. The Central Reserve Police Force also held a flag march in the Old City neighbourhoods (CRPF).

Prashant Kumar, the additional director general of police, law and order, revealed that before the ‘Alvida ki Namaz,’ he had communicated with as many as 29,808 religious clerics and heads. “We’ve identified 2,846 vulnerable spots where central paramilitary forces will be stationed with district police units," Kumar added.

According to Kumar, namaz will be offered at 7,436 Eidgahs and 19,949 mosques throughout the state, with all security procedures in place.

As per the guidelines issued for alvida namaz, people can offer prayers at home or in mosques only.

Along with this, it has also been advised to keep the sound of loudspeakers according to the prescribed standards. This is the first time when Muslim religious leaders are coming forward and appealing to people not to offer namaz on the streets.



With inputs from agencies

