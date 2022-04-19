New Azaan, Hanuman Chalisa rules in Maharashtra soon: Here's all you need to know

Earlier in April, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray demanded the loudspeakers at mosques be shut down and said if not stopped 'there will be speakers outside mosques playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' at higher volume'

Maharashtra Director General of Police will on Tuesday hold a meeting with district commissionerates on the ongoing row on the use of loudspeakers at religious sites. The controversy began earlier this month after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray demanded the loudspeakers at mosques be shut down and said if not stopped "there will be speakers outside mosques playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' at higher volume."

The statement by MNS Chief has created a spark and reactions from many political and religious leaders started to pour in. Some groups began fanning the 'Azaan vs Hanuman Chalisa' row.

A quick update on loudspeaker row:

- On Monday, Nashik police commissioner issued an order in which all the religious places have been asked to seek permission for using loudspeakers by 3 May, 2021. Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik, said stringent action will be taken against those found violating the order after the deadline.

- On Sunday, Raj Thackeray asked the Hindus to "wait till May 3" and then play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques that "don't take down the loudspeakers" relaying Azaan. The MNS chief said "if the use of loudspeakers continues then they (Muslims) will also have to listen to our prayers on loudspeakers".

- The Nashik police commissioner said that permission has to be taken for playing Hanuman Chalisa or bhajan on loudspeakers. In order to maintain law and order in the district, Pandey said that Hanuman Chalisa or bhajan will not be allowed within 15 minutes before and after the Azaan, an Islamic call to prayer.

- Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil has said guidelines on the use use of loudspeakers in public places will be issued in couple of days. "We have kept an eye on the law and order situation in the state. Strict action will be taken against those who try to disturb the peace in the state," the minister said.

- Raj Thackeray too will hold a meeting with the party's top leaders at his residence on Tuesday. During the meeting, a strategy will be prepared on the issues of 3 May ultimatum to remove mosque loudspeakers, 1 May party meeting in Aurangabad and Ayodhya visit in June.

- Meanwhile, the Bhim Army, founded by Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’, has written to the election commission and Maharashtra DGP, demanding FIR against Raj Thackeray. In the letter, national secretary of the party, Ashok Kamble, has asked the authorities to cancel the registration of Raj Thackeray’s MNS.

- Congress leader Rashid Alvi has also reacted to the ongoing loudspeaker controversy. He said, "If loudspeakers are the main point of violence, then it should be banned in temples, mosques, gurdwaras, every where. This is only in the last eight years that a fight has started in the name of religion."

