EXCLUSIVE: Delhi minor murder was love-jihad? NCPCR chief has THIS to say

The accused behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times, and her head was crushed with a boulder by the accused named Sahil.

Speaking to Firstpost, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chief Priyank Kanoongo said, “We have taken cognizance of the matter, and have asked the Delhi police to provide us information regarding the incident. It has come to our notice that that now the accused has been arrested.”

When asked if there was a love-jihad angle to this murder, Mr Kanoongo said that this is trafficking and grooming, and we all will have to work together against it.

Mr Kanoongo pointed out that the most important aspect of this incident is that when the minor was murdered, people around just looked at it. This is a big worry and has no place in the society.

He added that there is no place for such insensitive people in the society. Alluring girls, then making them fall in love trap, and later killing them isn’t a new thing. This has happened before. Mr Kanoongo said that all of this is done as a strategy, and there are external forces behind this.

He stated, “we want Delhi Police to investigate who brainwashed this murderer.”

Additionally, Mr Kanoongo added that sexual intercourse before the age of 18 is a violation of the POSCO act. Overall, these types of gruesome acts have no place in the society.

According to the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her.

In the CCTV footage, the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder. Several locals can be seen present there but no one intervenes in the matter.

The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Delhi, Raja Banthia said that six teams have been formed to nab the accused and the deceased’s post-mortem is being conducted.

