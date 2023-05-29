Delhi murder accused arrested near UP's Bulandshahr, NCW seeks time-bound investigation

The accused behind the horrific murder of a minor girl in New Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area was arrested by the Delhi Police near Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times, and her head was crushed with a boulder by the accused named Sahil, reported ANI.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday condemned the barbaric crime and took cognizance of the matter, demanding a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. NCW also formed a three-member team headed by Member Delina Khongdup to look into the matter. The team will be visiting the family of the victim and will also be meeting the concerned police officials for further inquiry. The Commission has also sought invoking of relevant provisions in the FIR, if the allegations leveled are found to be true.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the barbaric crime.Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi for arrest of the accused at the earliest. A 3member team headed by Member @DKhongdupr will be visiting the family members of the victim & meeting the concerned police officials. https://t.co/RWivzJDJ4N — NCW (@NCWIndia) May 29, 2023

According to the police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor girl, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her.

In the CCTV footage, the accused can be seen stabbing the girl multiple times and then hitting her head with a boulder. Several locals can be seen present there but no one intervenes in the matter.

The police had registered FIR in the matter under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shahbad Dairy Police Station.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer North, Delhi, Raja Banthia said that six teams have been formed to nab the accused and the deceased’s post-mortem is being conducted.

“The accused Sahil is 20 years old. Six teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Our probe is underway. His parents are cooperating in the matter. The accused will be arrested soon,” he said, according to ANI.

Raja Banthia added, “The girl was brought dead and a post-mortem is being conducted. There were several injuries on her body. She was stabbed more than 20 times”.

