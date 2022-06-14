National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo is writing a letter to the government seeking punitive action against the officials. The body lauded the role of Delhi Police

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has expressed anguish at the non-cooperation of the Delhi government in the child rights’ body’s efforts to rescue underage kids from the clutches of child labour from across the National Capital.

“We had planned to save more kids, but we didn’t get much support from Delhi administration,” NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo chafed.

Kanoongo said that while Delhi Police have immensely helped in the drive, the Delhi government officials fled from the area where the raid was being carried out. “I am writing a letter to the government seeking disciplinary action against the officials.”

On the first day of the drive 67 kids, aged under 14, were rescued, at the uncooperative attitude of Delhi government officials.

The child rights’ body chief also said that while conducting the drive in a Muslim-dominated area of Delhi, NCPCR faced stiff resistance from the locals and could not rescue some children.

The child rights’ body is celebrating ‘Elimination of Child Labour Week’ by mounting raid and rescue operations at 75 places from 12 June.

The rescue operations are being carried out in scrap and automobile markets across the country where children are forced to take up labour.

The NCPCR has developed a draft SOP on the rescue and post-rescue rehabilitation of child labour incorporating all child-related laws. The SOPs have been sent to stakeholders including State Commission, District authorities, Child Welfare Committee and police officials.

While NCPCR already has a link to help rehabilitation for COVID orphans, Kanoongo said that NCPCR has initiated a process to start another link to help rehabilitate children rescued from child labour.

The NCPCR chief said that this week they are concentrating on the automobile sector and would try to rescue as many children from this sector. Thereafter, they will concentrate on another sector and conduct the same rescue operation. Kanoongo denied to reveal any more information about the raid since it may alert the scrap owners, who would remove the children from such places.

