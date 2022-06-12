Elimination of Child Labour Week: Raid, rescue operations to be conducted in 75 places, says NCPCR chief

On World Day Against Child Labour, today, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has developed a draft SOP on the rescue and post-rescue rehabilitation of child labour incorporating all child-related laws

Commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is celebrating Elimination of Child Labour Week, in honour of World Day Against Child Labour in 75 places from today.

Raid and rescue operations will be conducted in scrap and automobile markets across the country in 75 places where children are forced to take up labour, said Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson of NCPCR. This operation which has started today, will continue till 20 June.

The NCPCR has developed a draft SOP on the rescue and post-rescue rehabilitation of child labour incorporating all child-related laws. This SOPs have been sent to all stakeholders including State Commission, District authorities, Child Welfare Committee and police officials. "The district administrations of these 75 places have received the SOPs who are also conducting pilot projects," said Kanoongo.

While NCPCR already has a link to help rehabilitation for COVID orphans, Kanoongo said that NCPCR has initiated a process to start another link to help rehabilitate children rescued from child labour.

The NCPCR chief said that this week they are concentrating on the automobile sector and would try to rescue as many children from this sector. Thereafter, they will concentrate on another sector and conduct the same rescue operation. Kanoongo denied to reveal any more information about the raid since it may alert the scrap owners, who would remove the children from such places.

