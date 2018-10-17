Ex-BSP MP's son brandishes gun in hotel: Patiala House Court issues non-bailable warrant against Ashish Pandey

The Patiala House Court in Delhi on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against Ashish Pandey, son of a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP, who was caught on camera brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel late on Satuyday.

The accused hails from Lucknow and is the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey. His brother, Ritesh Pandey, is a BSP MLA in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi: Patiala House Court issues non-bailable warrant against #AshishPandey, son of former BSP MP, who was seen brandishing a gun outside Delhi's Hyatt Regency hotel on October 14. pic.twitter.com/qMJ7l3MmCR — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2018

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Ashish Pandey and booked him under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to causing hurt (section 323), criminal intimidation (section 506) and using force with the intent to "outrage the modesty of a woman" (section 354).

The Delhi Police had also issued a show cause notice to Hyatt Regency for alleged negligence and questioned the hotel why they should not take action against it for not reporting the incident. The police gave Hyatt 15 days to respond to the notice, an official said.

The police said they had received the complaint on the incident on Monday from the assistant security manager of the hotel, even though altercation took place late on Satuyday. The video of the incident viral on social media on Tuesday.

Hyatt Regency has maintained that it was taking the incident "seriously" and will cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

After the video of Ashish Pandey threatening a couple went viral, Gaurav, son of former Congress MLA Kanwar Karan Singh, sent a written statement to the police on Tuesday afternoon. In the evening, he went to the police in person and recorded his statement.

