Ex-BSP MP's son Ashish Pandey threatens couple with pistol outside five-star hotel in Delhi, booked under Arms Act

The Delhi Police has registered a complaint against a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP's son after a video of him brandishing a pistol at a five-star hotel in the city was widely shared on social media. The incident took place at the Hyatt Regency Hotel late on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, reported ANI. Ashish Pandey is the brother of Ritesh Pandey, the BSP MLA from Jalalpur in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar, reported CNN-News18. The video, obtained by Firstpost, shows Ashish Pandey with a gun at the entrance of the hotel in South Delhi. He appears to be threatening and hurling abuses at a man and woman, even as the hotel staff at the foyer try to calm him down. A woman joins the accused in intimidating the couple.

The video appears to have been shot on a mobile phone by someone accompanying Ashish Pandey in his car.

Ashish Pandey, who was booked under the Arms Act, is absconding. The police have launched a search for him. Officers told CNN-News18 that the staff at the five-star-hotel in Delhi registered an FIR against the accused.

A senior police officer was quoted as saying: "A complaint from Assistant Security Manager, Hyatt Regency Hotel, RK Puram, has been received regarding incident that occurred on the intervening night of 13 and 14 October. A male is seen brandishing a weapon in the footage. A case under the Arms Act has been registered."