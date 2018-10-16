Ex-BSP MP's son booked for brandishing gun: Hyatt Regency 'taking incident seriously', says guests' security primary concern

After the son of a former BSP MP was booked for allegedly brandishing a weapon in the foyer of the Hyatt Regency Tuesday, the hotel issued a statement saying they were taking the incident seriously and the safety and security of guests is a primary concern, ANI reported.

The safety & security of our guests is our primary concern. We take the incident seriously & have been working with the local police authorities on the same: Hyatt Regency Delhi on Ashish Pandey, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, seen brandishing a gun outside the hotel pic.twitter.com/HxtVz35UIg — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2018

The video of the accused Ashish Pandey—the son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey—brandishing a weapon went viral on social media. The accused hails from Lucknow and his brother Ritesh is a sitting MLA in Uttar Pradesh. A complaint about the incident was received by the police on Monday from the assistant security manager of Hyatt Regency Hotel, following which a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued, police said. An FIR was registered in the case, a senior police officer said. Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said the police had initiated action in the case. He tweeted:

Delhi Police has initiated action on this incident which is also being shown in the media. FIR has been registered under Arms Act and IPC. Strong and appropriate action will be taken. Also verifying the identity of others. pic.twitter.com/hoav5AP8M7 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 16, 2018

The Delhi Police said an FIR has been registered under the Arms Act and sections of the IPC, including those related to causing hurt (323), criminal intimidation (506) and using force with the intent to outrage the modesty of a woman (354). Initially the case was registered under the Arms Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were added later, police said, adding that they have also reached out to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts, reported PTI. Police further added that they have also reached out to their Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

"Ashish Pandey does not live in Delhi. He lives in Lucknow. We have sent a team to Lucknow to locate the man," a police officer told IANS.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 14 October, police said. The video shows Ashish Pandey with a gun at the entrance of the hotel in South Delhi. He appears to be threatening and hurling abuses at a man and woman, even as the hotel staff at the foyer try to calm him down.

Police said the security staff of the hotel told them that the accused and the victims were partying at a nightclub in the hotel and had an argument over using the washroom. A woman accompanying the accused abused the victims and called them "transgender", a senior officer privy to the probe said.

It is suspected that both the parties involved in the incident were drunk at the time of the incident, he added.

"No PCR call was made by any of the parties or even by the hotel authorities. It is negligence on the part of the hotel as something major could have also happened.

"We are exploring legal options in the matter and will also inform our licensing branch that will see what action can be taken against the hotel," another officer privy to the probe said. He said after the video went viral, the police contacted the hotel authorities and then they lodged a complaint.

Police said it would be known whether the accused was carrying a licensed weapon or not after he is caught.

With inputs from agencies