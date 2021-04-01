EMRS 2021 Teacher Recruitment: Application process begins at tribal.nic.in; check vacancies, eligibility criteria here

The objective of these schools is to provide quality education to ST students so as to enhance their economic and social development

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) today (Thursday, 1 April) released an official notification regarding the application process for the recruitment of teaching staff.

Interested candidates can visit the official website tribal.nic.in to apply. The online application process will end on 30 April.

This recruitment drive will fill 3,479 vacancies in 17 states across the country.

Here are the number of vacancies:

For Principal: 175

For Vice Principal:116

Post Graduate Teachers:1244

Trained Graduate Teachers:1944

The eligible candidates will be selected through Ekalavya Model Residential Schools Teaching Staff Selection Exam (ETSSE) 2021. It will be a centralized computer-based test (CBT). The shortlisted candidates will then be called for the interviews conducted by respective state governments.

Age Limit

1. For Principal the age should not exceed 50 years

2. For Vice Principal the age should not exceed 45 years

3. For PGT age limit is 45 years

4. For TGT age limit is 35 years

Relaxation for SC/ST and PWD candidates will be as per government rules.

For the post of Principal and Vice-principal, a candidate is required to pay a fee of Rs 2,000. For PGT and TGT, it is Rs 1,500. No fee will be charged for SC/ST and PWD category candidates.

There will be two exams for every post. The first exam will have objective-type questions. Candidates will then appear for a Personality Test. The interviews of shortlisted candidates will be conducted afterwards.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has taken many initiatives for the upliftment of Tribals across the country. One of these is the EMRS. The objective of these schools is to provide quality education to ST students so as to enhance their economic and social development.