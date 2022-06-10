Effigy of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma hanged from overhead wire in Karnataka’s Belagavi

As per reports, the effigy of Nupur Sharma was hanged near Bashiban Dargah in the communally-sensitive Fort Road in Karnataka

Tension and violence continue to simmer after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad in May. In the latest, a huge effigy of Nupur Sharma was hung by miscreants in the middle of a street in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The picture shows the effigy of Nupur Sharma hanging from overhead wire. A report by Deccan Herald said that it was done near Bashiban Dargah in the communally-sensitive Fort Road in the state.

Police said that the effigy of now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was hanged late on Thursday night and when it came to the notice of cops, it was immediately removed.

Few days back, Nupur Sharma commented on remarks in a TV debate on Prophet Muhammad that sparked a burgeoning global outrage.

As many and 14 Gulf and Islamic countries, including Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Pakistan hit out against the BJP leaders and appreciated the ruling party's (BJP) action of suspending her.

Last week, violence was reported in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur when after Friday prayers, an Islamic organisation called for a shutdown of Parade Market in protest against the controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad, which resulted in a clash between two groups and police.

To maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incidents in Kanpur today (10 June), elaborate security arrangements have been made across the city and Section 144 of CrPC, which restricts assembly of more than four persons, has been imposed.

Meanwhile, the India government has said that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government.

After being suspended from BJP for her alleged derogatory remark against Prophet Muhammad, Nupur Sharma unconditionally withdrew the controversial statement made by her in a TV debate and said it was never her intention to hurt anyone's religious feelings.

She claimed that her comments were a reaction to "continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev"' (Lord Shiva) as she could not tolerate it.

"I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi," Sharma tweeted.

She further said that her words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone.

The Mumbai Police on 28 May had registered a case against Nupur Sharma for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

She has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.

