ECIL recruitment 2021: Apply for posts of technical officers, junior artisans and scientific assistants

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has opened its recruitment window for the posts of technical officers, scientific assistants and junior artisans in its organisation. Those interested can apply for the concerned posts by visiting the official website of ECIL at https://www.ecil.co.in/.
Furthermore, for technical officer vacancies that are situated in cities including Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, applicants are requested to apply online. Also, the last date for submission of the application form is 26 November. Meanwhile, for other posts, candidates are directed to appear for an interview scheduled on 2 and 4 December.
Candidates should note that they should first check the official job notification for work location before applying for any post. Here are the vacancy details on ECIL recruitment 2021:
Vacancy details:
- Technical Officer on contract basis: 21 posts
- Junior artisan on contract basis: 5 posts
- Scientific Assistant-A on contract basis: 4 posts
As per an official notification on the ECIL website, applicants will be "allowed only after registration at Zonal Office (on mentioned walk-in date) and successful completion of the document verification". As per the notice, the candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and trade test for the Junior Artisan on Contract and Scientific Assistant-A on Contract positions. Selections to the post of Technical Officer will be held on the basis of marks obtained in personal interview.
Those interested can find the selection date and venue details on the official notification here: https://www.ecil.co.in/jobs/ADVT_36_2021.pdf
Further in the notification, the ECIL also notified that the job is initially for a period of one year only. But their term could be extended up to four years (including the initial term) depending on satisfactory performance and project requirements of the candidate to work at Zonal Office or sites for several projects.
Guidelines for Interview:
On the day of the interview, applicants need to download the application form from the official website.
They should also report at the venue by 10:00 am with duly filled in application along with original certificates and self-attested photocopies of the same including their SSC certificate or School leaving certificate as proof of date of birth, Identity proof, recent passport size colour photograph, documents supporting their qualification, CGPA conversion certificate from institution/university (if any) and experience certificate from previous employment, among other documents.
