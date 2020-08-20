ECIL Recruitment 2020: 350 vacancies for post of technical officers released; apply at ecil.co.in before 30 August

Applicants should hold a first class engineering degree in select fields and also have one-year post qualification experience in Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is accepting online applications for the recruitment of post of Technical Officers on its official website - ecil.co.in. There are a total of 350 vacancies for which candidates can apply by 30 August until 2 pm.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, of the total posts, 160 vacancies are for unreserved category, 90 for OBC, 58 for SC, 26 for ST, and 16 for EWS.

Candidate applying for the post should hold a first class engineering degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electrical Electronics Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Computer Science Engineering/ Information Technology with minimum 60 percent marks in aggregate.

Applicants should also have one-year post qualification experience in the field of Computer Hardware, Linux, Windows OS and Networking.

A report by Jagran Josh said that candidates will be selected in order of merit based on the aggregate marks obtained in BE /BTech.

They will be asked to report for document verification and joining formality at various zones and headquarter. Only after the successful completion of document verification, final offer will be issued.

The vacancies are in Hyderabad, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Shortlisted candidates will be receiving consolidated monthly contract pay of Rs 23,000.

As per the notification, the upper age limit of general and EWS candidates should not be more than 30 years as on 31 July 2020. The age limit will be relaxed for SC, ST candidates by 5 years and for OBC candidates by 3 years.

For candidates belonging to PWD category having minimum 40 percent disability or more, will get 10 years’ relaxation.

The upper age limit has been further relaxed by 5 years for applicants who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir from 1 January 1980 to 31 December 1989.

For further details on ECIL recruitment 2020 click here - http://careers.ecil.co.in/app/ADVT_26_2020.pdf

How to apply:

To apply, candidates will have to go to the official website - ecil.co.in, click on Careers tab and press e-Recruitment.

After applying, candidates are required to take print out of registered online application form with system generated application serial number.

The date, time and venue of document verification will be uploaded on the website.

Here's the direct link to apply - http://careers.ecil.co.in/advt2620.php