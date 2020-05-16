East Coast Railway invites applications for 663 posts in COVID-19 care centres; jobs open for para-medics, pharmacists and attendants

East Coast Railway (ECR) has invited online applications for recruitment against 663 vacancies in view of the coronavirus pandemic. These include positions of paramedical staff in COVID-19 care centres, medical departments in Khurda Road (KUR) railway division.

ECR notice said the positions are to ensure adequate preparedness for the Covid Care Centres in 169 coaches of 17 trains in the medical department of KUR Division. Positions for Para-medical staff, Pharmacists and Dressers/ OTA/ Hospital Attendants on contractual basis are being offered.

A notice has also been issued for the engagement of Contract Medical Practitioners.

Aspirants need to download the form from eastcoastrail.indianrailways.gov.in and send it by email to srdmohkur@gmail.com by 22 May. The forms have to be accompanied by self-attested copies of certificates.

Of the 663 vacancies, 255 are for the posts of Nursing Superintendent, 51 for Pharmacists, 255 for Level-1 Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants and 102 for Contract Medical Practitioners.

For Nursing Superintendent, one should be between the age of 20 and 38, while Pharmacists should be between 20 and 35 years. The minimum age for Dresser/OTA/Hospital Attendants candidates is 18 and the maximum 33. The maximum age limit of GDMO candidates is 53 years.

Upper age limit can be relaxed for up to 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

The National Coalfields limited had also recently put out a notification for recruitment of retired staff nurse and lab technicians.

Last week, National Health Mission (NHM) in Arunachal Pradesh invited applications for the post of nurse for COVID-19 duty.