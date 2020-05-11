NHM Arunachal Pradesh recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for post of nurse, walk-in interviews to be conducted on 15 May

National Health Mission (NHM), Arunachal Pradesh, has invited applications for the post of nurse for COVID-19 duty. There are 100 vacancies and recruitment is being done for a period of three months.

The selection of candidates will be done through a walk-in interview, which will be conducted on 15 May at the office of mission director (NHM) from 9 am.

Educational qualifications

Those having B.Sc nursing degree or General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) degree and Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council (APNC) registration are eligible.

Selected candidates will get a consolidated pay of Rs 20,000 per month during those three months.

The list of selected candidates will be put out on the official website of National Health Mission at http://nrhmarunachal.gov.in/

The hired nurses will not have any right to claims in future for continuation of their service.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh has reported only one case of COVID-19 and that patient has recovered. Coronavirus has infected over 67,000 people in the country and killed more than 2,200.

As the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Railways has decided to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12 May.

Train services across the country were stopped following the announcement of first coronavirus lockdown on 25 March.

