Coronavirus Outbreak: NCL invites application from retired staff nurse and lab technicians for 50 vacancies

National Coalfields limited (NCL) has put out a notification for recruitment of retired staff nurse and lab technicians amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The notification has been issued on its website www.nclcil.in.

NCL invites application from retired staff nurse and lab technicians who have been superannuated from the services of CIL or a subsidiary company on a temporary contractual basis. The hired personnel will have to assist in the functioning and operation of isolation and quarantine wards maintained across the premise of NCL.

There are 45 vacancies for retired nurses and five retired lab technicians. Retired nurses will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 35,000, while lab technicians will be paid Rs 32,500. However, they will not be eligible for benefits like gratuity, provident fund, post-retirement medical benefits and pension for the period of engagement.

Selection will be subject to medical fitness of the candidates.

The contract will be valid for two months from the date of joining and it may further be extended by one month (maximum).

Those who get shortlisted will be eligible for two paid leaves per month, apart from paid holidays of NCL. Selected candidates are required to join within seven days from the date of issuance of the offer letter. Selected candidates will also not get travel allowance and dearness allowance for joining.

How to Apply:

Step 1: Download the form attached with the official notification.

Step 2: Fill the form.

Step 3: Scan the filled application.

Step 4: Send the scanned application through email on rectt.ncl@coalindia.in

The application needs to be sent by 27 April.

The Haryana government too has decided to re-hire retired doctors for a span of a year on a contractual basis to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The re-hiring of doctors and other medical staffs comes amid a countrywide coronavirus pandemic that has seen the disease claim 718 lives and affect over 23,000 people.

