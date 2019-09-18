E-cigarettes banned nationwide: Twitterati calls govt's decision a 'good move, but not good enough'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam addressed a press conference today in Delhi to announce that the Cabinet has approved the decision to ban e-cigarettes.

E-cigarettes are battery-operated hand-held devices that resemble cigarettes but don’t burn tobacco. They contain an aerosol solution which contains nicotine extracted from tobacco used in conventional cigarettes. A heating coil in the e-cigarette turns this liquid into vapour, which is then inhaled.

Following the announcement, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are now banned. A draft ordinance that the Health Ministry had proposed, suggests a jail term of up to one year along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against first-time violators. This can go up to imprisonment of three years or a fine up to Rs 5 lakhs for subsequent violations, reported NDTV.

Following the decision, Twitter was flooded with reactions of those who support the use of e-cigarettes. Criticising the government's decision, many Twitter users argued that e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking tobacco while the government is of the view that they pose health risks similar to those caused by combustible cigarettes.

Check out a few reactions here:

E cigarettes are banned but regular cigarettes are not. Guess why? certainly not bcz of health issues. A big Indian cigarette making company gives hefty funds to BJP and now as E-cigarettes started affecting its business, the company asked govt to ban it. https://t.co/mUeC8WhAVS — Kshitij (@kshitijwrites_) September 18, 2019

#ecigarettes banned. Looks like a move to protect the health of tobacco giants more than protecting our health. If you really care that much ban cigarettes in entirety. — Sangita (@Sanginamby) September 18, 2019

#ecigarettes are now banned in #India. Wait

What Ok now normal cigarettes sale will increase & will lead to increase in tax collection Smart Move. pic.twitter.com/i7tdYdpgLv — SleepyOwl (@Nav_tweets) September 18, 2019

You decided to ban the safer alternative. You could regulate #vape so young kids whos' parents can't control their kids couldn't get hand on #ecigarettes but instead u decided to punish the adults to push them back to cig. Congratulations you used Kids to have your blood money, — ☜♚∂Eχ ScEηE♚☞ (@Dex_A7X_Dex) September 18, 2019

Finance minister of Bharat @nsitharaman has imposed a ban on E - cigarette , because they pose health risk . But they haven't banned the conventional cigarette . So in order to stay healthy you have to avoid E- cigarette and consume conventional cigarette .#WednesdayWisdom — Yash Singh (@gotyash) September 18, 2019

Next E-rickshaw will be banned to minimise pollution My Kidney will take better decisions than Nirmala Sitharaman's brain #ecigarettes — AsGaR (@asgarhid) September 18, 2019