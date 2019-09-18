You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

E-cigarettes banned nationwide: Twitterati calls govt's decision a 'good move, but not good enough'

India FP Staff Sep 19, 2019 11:28:20 IST

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam addressed a press conference today in Delhi to announce that the Cabinet has approved the decision to ban e-cigarettes.

  • Following the announcement, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are now banned.

  • Criticizing the government's decision, many Twitter users argued that e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking tobacco while the government is of the view that they pose health risks similar to those caused by combustible cigarettes

  • E-cigarettes are battery-operated hand-held devices that resemble cigarettes but do not burn tobacco

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam addressed a press conference today in Delhi to announce that the Cabinet has approved the decision to ban e-cigarettes.
E-cigarettes are battery-operated hand-held devices that resemble cigarettes but don’t burn tobacco. They contain an aerosol solution which contains nicotine extracted from tobacco used in conventional cigarettes. A heating coil in the e-cigarette turns this liquid into vapour, which is then inhaled.

Following the announcement, manufacturing, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes are now banned. A draft ordinance that the Health Ministry had proposed, suggests a jail term of up to one year along with a penalty of Rs 1 lakh against first-time violators. This can go up to imprisonment of three years or a fine up to Rs 5 lakhs for subsequent violations, reported NDTV.

Following the decision, Twitter was flooded with reactions of those who support the use of e-cigarettes. Criticising the government's decision, many Twitter users argued that e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking tobacco while the government is of the view that they pose health risks similar to those caused by combustible cigarettes.

Check out a few reactions here:

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 11:28:20 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores