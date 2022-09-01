Dumka murder: POCSO court orders sending evidence, burnt clothes of minor girl to Forensic Science Laboratory
The Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) court has sent the two accused in the Dumka death case to 72-hour police remand
New Delhi: The special POCSO Court has on Thursday asked to send samples, or evidence, including burnt clothes of the minor girl who died after being set on fire in Dumka district of Jharkhand to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ranchi.
The cops told the court that the duo needed to be confronted for further investigation.
The Jharkhand police have added sections of POCSO Act in the case in which Class XII girl student died after being set ablaze in Dumka district of Jharkhand.
The victim’s age was earlier mentioned 19 years in her recorded statement by the police which was later corrected to 15 years.
Notably, the Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee asked for the addition of charges under Act in an FIR filed in the case. It added that the victim, as per the Class X board examination mark sheet, was a minor and not an adult as claimed by the police.
Dumka Murder case
On October 23, the accused, identified as Mohammed Shahrukh, allegedly poured petrol on the minor victim from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping and set her on fire.
The accused allegedly was stalking the minor girl from Jaruadih area but she apparently did not reciprocate to his overtures.
She was admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90 per cent burn injuries and later referred to another hospital.
She died on 28 August. The incident led to widespread protests with agitators demanding speedy trial and death penalty for the accused.
Two people, main accused Shahrukh and his accomplice Naeem Khan, have been arrested in connection with the case.
With inputs from agencies
