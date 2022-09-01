The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee had asked for the addition of charges under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in an FIR filed in the case.

New Delhi: Police on Thursday said that sections of POCSO Act have been added in the case involving a Class XII girl who died after she was set on fire in Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

Dumka girl death case | Jharkhand: Sections of POCSO Act added in the case: Dumka police Earlier, the deceased’s age was mentioned as 19 yrs in her recorded statement by the police which was later corrected to 15 yrs — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

Earlier, the victim’s age was mentioned as 19 years in her recorded statement by the police which was later corrected to 15 years, they added.

The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee had asked for the addition of charges under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in an FIR filed in the case.

The committee said that the girl was a minor as per the Class X board examination mark sheet and not an adult as claimed by the police.

“The Jharkhand Child Welfare Committee recommends the SP to add sections under POCSO Act in the matter. The Committee found out that the deceased was 15 years old and 19 as mentioned by Police in her recorded statement,” the Dumka Public Relations Office had said.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provides stringent punishment to those engaging in sexual crimes against children along with death penalty in cases of aggravated sexual assault.

Meanwhile, The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday sought a report from the Jharkhand director general of police on the death of the girl.

A two-member NCW team visited the family members of the deceased in Dumka.

“We have sought a report from the DGP. We came here to take a first-hand report of the incident,” NCW member Shalini Singh told reporters.

A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is also scheduled to visit Dumka on September 4, officials said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.