DUET Result 2021: NTA releases scorecards for three MPhil, PhD courses; find direct link here

The NTA had also released the DUET scorecards of 11 postgraduate subjects from List II, as per news reports.

The scorecards for three MPhil/PhD Political Science courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can check and download their DUET 2021 scorecards from the official website of NTA - https://nta.ac.in/.

Here are the steps to check the DUET MPhil/PhD scorecard 2021:

Visit the official website- https://nta.ac.in/

Click on the link for the DUET scorecards 2021 that is given on the main page

Type in your DUET form number and date of birth

Submit the details. The DUET 2021 score card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the DUET 2021 score card for MPhil/PhD courses

Take a printout of the DUET 2021 score card for future reference

Click her for direct link for DUET 2021 scorecards

Click here for the Direct link of the official notification

On 2 December, the NTA had released the third list of DUET 2021 result scorecards. The scorecards were released for PhD in Law Chemistry courses as well as the MPhil/PhD course in Hindi.

The Agency conducted DUET 2021 exam in 27 cities across the country from 26 September to 1 October. The exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode with a Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) paper pattern.

The NTA allowed candidates to challenge the DUET answer key from 25-27 October. On 3 November, the Agency had put the scorecards for 21 postgraduate courses including MA Arabic, MSc Environmental Studies, MSc Mathematics, MA Comparative Indian Literature, MA Japanese and MA Philosophy.

For any queries and clarifications, candidates can directly contact to NTA helpdesk. The numbers are - 011-40759000. They can also drop a mail to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in.

The DUET is held by the NTA for admission to various Doctorate, postgraduate, MPhil, as well as certain undergraduate courses in the Delhi University.