DUET 2021: NTA releases scorecard for 21 postgraduate courses, check direct link here

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 scorecards for 21 postgraduate courses have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Those candidates who had appeared for the exam can view their scorecard on the official website of NTA - https://nta.ac.in/

The steps to check the DUET scorecard 2021 are:

Visit the official website at https://nta.ac.in/

Click on link for scorecard for PG courses of List III that is given on the main page

Key in the needed details to login to the DUET portal

The DUET 2021 PG scorecard will appear on your screen

Take a printout of your result and keep a copy for future reference

Direct link to view DUET 2021 PG scorecard is here - https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

According to the official notice, the results for List III Post Graduate courses of the DUET 2021 have been released. Scorecards have been released for courses such as MA Arabic, MA Comparative Indian Literature, MA Japanese, MA Geography, MA Philosophy, MSc Mathematics, MSc Environmental Studies, MSc Human Development and Childhood Studies, Master of Operational Research, MSc Physics, Biotechnology, MSc German, MSc Plant Molecular Biology, BEd, LLB and MSc in Chemistry.

An entire list of courses for which the scorecard is made available is mentioned at Annexure – B on the official website.

In case of any queries or clarifications, applicants can either contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or email the Agency at duet@nta.ac.in.

The DUET 2021 was conducted as a computer-based test in 27 cities in the country from 26 September to 1 October. The test had an objective-type paper pattern and consisted of Multiple Choice Questions.

The answer key for the postgraduate List III courses was made live in October, with applicants getting the option to challenge the answer key from from 19 October to 21 October.

The DUET is conducted for admission to postgraduate, MPhil and Doctorate courses, as well as for certain undergraduate courses offered by the University of Delhi. Earlier, National Testing Agency had released the scorecard for 11 postgraduate courses of List II on the official website.