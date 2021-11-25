DU UG Admissions 2021: Second special drive cut-off list out; check admission.uod.ac.in

Colleges, affiliated with DU, will display the merit list and approve applications based on vacant seats from 27-29 November and students are required to deposit the fees from 27-30 November

The Delhi University has released a cut-off list of second special drive for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses. This special cut-off is likely to be the final list for admission for the undergraduate courses. Applicants can check the list on the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

Steps to check the second Special cut-off list:

Visit the official website, that is, admission.uod.ac.in

Click on the link for DU admissions 2021 given on the homepage

On the screen, a new page will appear

Click on '2nd Special Drive Cut-off list 2021-2022' under the undergraduate session

Check the 2nd Special Drive Cut-off list

Save and download copy of the special cut-off list for future use

Direct link for second Special Cut-off list

Applicants must note that the colleges, affiliated with DU, will display the merit list and approve applications on vacant seats from 27-29 November. Students are required to deposit the fees from 27-30 November.

Cut-off list of colleges:

Ramjas College has set the cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics at 98.05 percent and for its BA (Hons) English course at 94.50 percent.

Meanwhile, Aryabhatta College has set the cut-off for B Sc (Hons) Mathematics to 87 percent and Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College has kept the cut-off to 88 percent for B Sc (Hons) Physics programme.

As per the official statement by the DU, applicants who were unable to take admission in the previous rounds or "had canceled their admission in any of the college of the university during any of the preceding cut-offs and were, therefore, not admitted but meet any of the preceding cut-offs and Special Drive - I," may be considered for by the authorities for admission under the Special Drive - II, if seats are vacant in the category.

Candidates who have got admission in any of the earlier five cut-offs lists will be restricted from participating in the Special Drive - II. That means applicants already admitted in any programme of the DU can not participate in the Special Drive. During the second Special Drive the cancellation option will be suspended.

