DU UG Admissions 2021: Second special cut-off list to be out today; check details here

As per the schedule, the students can apply against the special drive on 25 and 26 November

The Delhi University will announce the Special Cut Off list for undergraduate (UG) admissions today, 24 November. Candidates can view the list, once released, on its official website - www.du.ac.in.

Students can check the DU Special Cut Off 2021 list by following these steps:

Visit the official website of the Delhi University - www.du.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admission option

A new page will appear, click on the link for DU Special Cut off list

The Special drive cut off list will appear on the screen

Check the DU Special cut off list and download the list

Keep a hard copy of the cut-off list for further need

The declaration of cut-offs against special drive will also be available on the website by 1 pm. As per the schedule, the students can apply against the special drive from 25 and 26 November. The DU-affiliated colleges have been asked to prepare merit lists and approve applications only for vacant seats. The list will be displayed on the official website from 27-29 November.

Students who have secured admission against any of the earlier cut-off lists in DU, will not be allowed to take part in the present round of admission. The cancellation options will be suspended for students during the Special drive, as per NDTV.

Students with allotted seats must note that they can pay the fees and complete the admission process from 27-30 November. They should also note that the seat matrix of the vacant seats (each programme) will be released category-wise along with the cut-off of the special drive II on the official website.

As per the official notice, no grievances of the candidate will be entertained in case they fail to apply or pay the fees within the given time mentioned in the schedule.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the DU to get more updates on the special drive and related admission process.

