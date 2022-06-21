Droupadi Murmu: From a life full of struggles to becoming the first tribal woman nominated for president
Born into a poor Santhal family in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Murmu became the first female governor of Jharkhand
The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday named Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate.
Murmu who was the first female to become Jharkhand's governor has now become the first tribal woman to be nominated for the country's highest constitutional post.
Here's a look at Murmu's life and career:
64-year-old Murmu was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a family belonging to the Santhal tribe.
Living in one of the state's most underdeveloped regions, her family struggled with poverty. Despite her family's difficult situation, she went on to graduate from the Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneswar.
Notably, if she wins, Murmu will become the first Odisha-born president of India. She is also the first woman and tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed governor of a state and complete her tenure.
Congratulations Smt #DraupadiMurmu on being announced as candidate of NDA for the country’s highest office. I was delighted when Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji discussed this with me. It is indeed a proud moment for people of #Odisha.
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 21, 2022
Murmu who belongs to the BJP, was an MLA from Odisha's Rairangpur. Murmu also served as a minister in the Odisha cabinet.
She was conferred with "Nilakantha Award" for the Best MLA of the year 2007 by the Odisha Assembly. She also served as BJP's District President for Mayurbhanj (West).
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Presidential polls: 'Sharad Pawar refused to become Oppn nominee,' says Sitaram Yechury
Pawar met CPI(M) General Secretary Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, and NCP leaders Praful Patel and P C Chacko in Delhi and conveyed to them his decision to not contest the election
Presidential polls: Sharad Pawar opts out of race, Mamata proposes names of Farooq Abdullah & Gopalkrishna Gandhi
Farooq Abdullah is the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi served as the governor of West Bengal
Prez polls: 'Too early to comment,' says Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi on becoming Oppn nominee
Gandhi was the consensus opposition candidate for the post of Vice President of India in 2017 but had lost to M Venkaiah Naidu in the election