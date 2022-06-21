Droupadi Murmu: From a life full of struggles to becoming the first tribal woman nominated for president

Born into a poor Santhal family in Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Murmu became the first female governor of Jharkhand

The BJP-led NDA on Tuesday named Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate.

Murmu who was the first female to become Jharkhand's governor has now become the first tribal woman to be nominated for the country's highest constitutional post.

Here's a look at Murmu's life and career:

64-year-old Murmu was born in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district to a family belonging to the Santhal tribe.

Living in one of the state's most underdeveloped regions, her family struggled with poverty. Despite her family's difficult situation, she went on to graduate from the Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, if she wins, Murmu will become the first Odisha-born president of India. She is also the first woman and tribal leader from Odisha to be appointed governor of a state and complete her tenure.

Murmu who belongs to the BJP, was an MLA from Odisha's Rairangpur. Murmu also served as a minister in the Odisha cabinet.

She was conferred with "Nilakantha Award" for the Best MLA of the year 2007 by the Odisha Assembly. She also served as BJP's District President for Mayurbhanj (West).

