Presidential poll: BJP names former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate
The announcement comes hours after BJP top brass including PM Narendra Modi held a parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi
The ruling BJP has chosen former Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu as its candidate for the 18 July presidential poll, the party announced on Tuesday.
The announcement came hours after BJP top brass including PM Narendra Modi held a parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi.
Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, BJP president JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, besides Modi, were part of the deliberations at the party headquarters.
If Murmu wins the polls given then she will become the second woman to be India's president after Pratibha Patil. Murmu is the first tribal woman to be nominated for the post of president.
Murmu devoted her life to the marginalised: PM
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that he is confident that "Murmu will be a great President and that she devoted her life to the marginalised."
Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has devoted her life to serving society and empowering the poor, downtrodden as well as the marginalised. She has rich administrative experience and had an outstanding gubernatorial tenure. I am confident she will be a great President of our nation.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2022
With inputs from agencies
