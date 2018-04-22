You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

'Don't want to give my money to jihadis': 'VHP' man brags about cancelling Ola because driver was Muslim, roasted on Twitter

India FP Staff Apr 22, 2018 20:43:35 IST

On Sunday, a Lucknow man claiming to be associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) tweeted about cancelling his Ola cab ride because the driver was Muslim.

Abhishek Mishra, who describes himself on his Twitter handle as a "Hindutva Thinker, digital and social media advisor, Vishwa Hindu Parishad," tweeted:

According to a report in Outlook, Mishra, who has a verified Twitter handle, is followed on social media by ministers of the Union Cabinet, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. Mishra's tweet drew condemnation by other Twitter users including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor:

Other Twitter users asked Ola and Twitter to take action against Mishra :

Mishra later posted another tweet defending himself:

An Ola spokesperson, speaking to Firstpost, said, "The company does not subscribe to the views of individuals who want to create disharmony by using our platform". Ola also replied to Mishra's tweet:

According to a report in DNA, the company also stood up for its drivers in 2015 after one user asked for a Hindu driver. Ola shot back: “Sorry, we do not discriminate against our drivers on the basis of their religion”, according to the DNA report.

 


Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 20:43 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores