'Don't choose comfort, choose challenge', says Narendra Modi to students at 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT-Kanpur on Tuesday. He also launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the event.

At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the institute under the National Blockchain Project. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

Speaking to the gathering, the prime minister congratulated the students and said that they have scaled these heights with the support of their parents, relatives, friends, teachers and others. He thanked them and asked the students to thank them as well.

He said, "When you took admission in IIT Kanpur and now when you are leaving, then and now, you must be feeling a huge change in yourself. Before coming here there was a fear of the unknown and now there is query of unknown.

Kanpur is one of the few cities in India that is so diverse, the prime minister said, adding that it is home to Satti Chaura Ghat, Madari Pasi, Nana Saheb and Batukeshwar Dutt. "When we visit this city, it seems as if we are traveling to the glorious past comprising sacrifices of the freedom struggle. People who were young men of 20-25 years in the 1930s, their journey and the achievement of independence in 1947 was the golden phase of their life. Today you are also stepping into the same kind of golden era," he said.

"The 21st century is technology driven and its influence will only grow. It is the time for challenges and technology and I believe you will emerge victorious in these battles. And this winning attitude runs in the youth today. Earlier, people wanted to just get their work done but today people want to achieve something. Earlier people evaded problems, now people meet them head-on and find resolutions", the prime minister said.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Modi said that by the time the country celebrated its 25th independence it should have managed to be self-dependent, but it has not happened and it is too late, the country has lost a lot of time.

“If we will not be self-reliant, then how will our country fulfill its goals, how will it reach its destination?” Modi asked. He said he sounded impatient for India to gain self-dependence and he wants the youth to feel the same impatience. He said, “A self-reliant India is the basic form of complete freedom, where we will not be dependent on anyone.”

The prime minister then went on to praise the startup ecosystem in the country and the success of Indian startups. He said, "In this 75th year of independence we have more than 75 unicorns, more than 50,000 startups, of these, 10,000 have emerged in the last six months. Today India has emerged as the second largest startup hub in the world."

He also asked the students to work hard. The PM said, "Whether you want it or not, there are bound to be challenges in life. Those who run away from them become their victims. But my advice would be that you don't choose comfort, choose challenge."

Later in the day, the prime minister will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project around 1.30 pm.

