Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro Rail Project today; address students at IIT

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kanpur on Tuesday and inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30 pm.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of PM Modi. The completed 9-km-long section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project stretches from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel.

I look forward to being among the people of Kanpur tomorrow, 28th December. I will address the convocation at @IITKanpur after which I will inaugurate the completed section of Kanpur Metro Rail Project. The Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project will also be inaugurated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 27, 2021

Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will also be present during the inauguration ceremony.

The entire length of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is 32 km and is being built at a cost of over Rs 11,000 crore. Kanpur Metro is going to be the fastest built metro project in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath started the construction work of the Kanpur metro project on 15 November 2019, and the trial run took place on the 9 km IIT to Motijheel Priority Corridor on 10 November 2021, in less than two years.

Prime Minister Modi will also inspect the Metro Rail Project and undertake a metro ride from the IIT metro station to Geeta Nagar.

Besides, the Metro Rail Project, prime minister will also inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

As per the PMO, the 356-km-long Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum.

Prior to this, Narendra Modi will also attend the 54th Convocation Ceremony of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur around 11 am. At the convocation, all the students will be issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The prime minister will launch the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable.

