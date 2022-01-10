'Disgusted': Bizarre chocolate pulav irks internet, watch viral video here

The video clip shows a man pouring chocolate sauce on a plate full of pulav, he then mixes the it with the sauce and eats it

From chocolate Maggi to gulab jamun samosa, the internet saw a series of bizarre food fusion in 2021. And this year, people took experimenting with delicacies to a level not imagined before.

Recently, a video clip of a restaurant serving chocolate pulav has gone viral on the internet and has left social media users aghast.

The video clip shows a man pouring chocolate sauce on a plate full of pulav. He then mixes the pulav well with the sauce and tries a bit of it. The reaction of the man, after taking a bite of the weird fusion dish, says it all.

The viral video clip was shared by Spoons of Mumbai. The name of the restaurant, however, has not been disclosed in the clip.

Take a look at the viral video here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYN9gScK5KS

Since being shared, over 2.7 lakh people have watched the bizarre food clip. It has also garnered a plethora of reactions and comments from users.

"We simply could not understand why someone mix a main meal with a dessert," a user said.

Last year, a clip of a street vendor in Delhi preparing Maggi with Rooh Afza went viral on social media. The clip showed a street vendor preparing Maggi in a pan and adding Rooh Afza in it, leaving people disgusted.

Check the clip here

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXqi7w2Iuo4

Another bizarre food experiment that went viral last year was gulab jamun samosa.

In a video, a man could be seen frying samosa with gulab jamun as filling. The clip started with a man placing a gulab jamun inside the flour pastry sheet. He then closed the sheet and gave it a shape of a samosa. He then fried the samosa in hot oil.

Check video here

https://twitter.com/Mirage_gurrl/status/1475424516448784386

Similarly, another video of a bizarre food experiment that went viral on the internet was fruits Dosa. Instead of masala filling, an eatery used a fruit mixture to prepare the Dosa. The eatery is located in Delhi's Geeta Colony.

Watch the video here

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXbK3Q0IFiS/

What are your thoughts about chocolate pulav?

