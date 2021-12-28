Watch | Bizarre samosa with gulab jamun filling irks the internet; see viral video here

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 73,000 likes and users have shared their thoughts in the comment section.

Delicious dishes always leave a pleasant impact in our minds and then, there are awful food moments that leave us aghast. If you are a fan of both samosa and gulab jamun, chances are that this latest fusion will upset you.

A video clip that has gone viral on Twitter shows a man frying samosas with gulab jamuns as filling. However, social media users are not at all pleased with this dish.

The video clip begins with a man holding a gulab jamun. In the next moment, he places it inside the flour pastry sheet. He then closes the sheet and gives it a triangular shape of the samosa. The video clip further shows the man dipping the samosa into hot oil.

The video was shared by a user (Nocturnal Soul, @Mirage_gurrl) on Twitter with the caption ‘oh no’.

Watch the video here

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 73,000 likes and users have shared their thoughts in the comment section.

A Twitter user wrote, “Why? Why? Why whyyyyy??? Whyyyyyyyyyyyyy did you think I deserve to see this!!?????.”

“What kind of joke is this?” wrote another

However, some people expressed that they will give the bizarre dish a try.

Similarly, another video of a bizarre food experiment is doing rounds on social media and it is the Ayyer Ji Dosa Wale-made fruits Dosa. Instead of masala filling, the eatery used a fruit mixture along with cheese and butter to prepare the Dosa. The shop is located in Geeta Colony in Delhi

The video clip was posted by Arjun Chauhan on his Instagram page @oye.foodieee. The captions reads, “Ever tried fire fruits dosa?”.

Check the video here

In the recent past, we have seen many bizarre food experiments which went viral on social media. Here are video clips of some weird food experiments. Dilkhush Dosa - Dosa is made with dry fruits, cheese, onions and cherries. Check video here

Roohafza Maggi - A street vendor gave an unnecessary sweet twist to India’s favorite Maggi noodles. Check video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Chauhan (@oye.foodieee)

Fanta Maggi - A street food vendor made Maggi wih Fanta

Check video here