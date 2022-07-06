Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, around 40-50 Shiv Sena lawmakers were facing challenges in their own constituencies as their alliance partners were trying to empower those who were defeated

Mumbai: "We are not doing anything illegal... we are working according to rules, laws and the Constitution," said Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde whose newly-formed government in alliance with the BJP in the state has been facing attacks and legal challenges from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena camp.

Shinde said that he has more than two-third of majority and the decision taken stands legal and valid.

"The court has pulled up those who approached the court against us," the Maharashtra CM said.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Shinde said: "We are not doing anything illegal. In this country, there are rules, laws and the constitution and we have to work according to them. Today, we have more than a two-thirds majority that's why the decision we took is legal and valid. The Speaker also recognised us."

Denying the charges of Uddhav Thackeray faction, Shinde said that the floor test and Speaker elections were held and that his government in Maharashtra has won the trust vote. "This government has the support of 170 MLAs and it is a 'majboot' (strong) government," he added.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Monday won the floor test by 164-99 margin. In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly 164 voted in favour, while 99 were against. Three members abstained from voting.

Shinde, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 30 June, a day after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post, said that his government will give justice to people. "This is the government of the common people. This government will do the work of giving justice to all sections of society," he added.

Shinde said that in the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, around 40-50 Shiv Sena lawmakers were facing challenges in their own constituencies as their alliance partners were trying to empower those who were defeated.

"When we win elections, then voters expect development works including water, roads and other basic works, there were expectations but our MLAs were not able to do this due to deficiency of funds and other problems. We talked to our seniors many times that there should be corrective measures. But we could not succeed in this unfortunately. That's why our 40-50 MLAs took this decision," he added.

