The new Maharashtra chief minister said that the BJP supported his faction despite having more numbers and MLAs. He also praised Devendra Fadnavis and said that he showed a 'big heart' by becoming the deputy CM

Days after coming to power and forming a new government in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that despite having more numbers, the BJP supported his Shiv Sena faction for its Hindutva position and agenda for development.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Chief Minister Shinde said that people were anticipating and having a perception that the BJP does everything for power, but that totally changed. He said, "BJP is not only for power but also for ideology."

"But they have shown to the people that these 50 people (lawmakers who joined the Shinde camp) have taken a Hindutva position, an ideological position and their agenda is of development and Hindutva and they should be supported. And they supported us despite having more numbers, more MLAs. They gave us support for the post of chief minister," Eknath Shinde said.

#WATCH | There was public perception that BJP does anything for power. But they showed that these 50 people(Shinde faction)have taken a Hindutva position &their agenda is development& Hindutva. They supported us despite having more MLAs, supported for CM post: Maharashtra CM(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ug7RABQAI7 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022

The Maharashtra chief minister also said that Shiv Sena MLAs under the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra were finding it difficult to get work done. He further claimed that lawmakers informed that the Congress and the NCP, which were the state government constituents, were trying to gain ground.

Eknath Shinde said that during his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after becoming the Maharashtra chief minister, the PM told him to take the state forward and enhance development works.

The Prime Minister also assured of his and the Centre's full support in development endeavours in Maharashtra, Shinde said.

"This is a big thing. The Centre is with us. We have not done anything illegal. The pre-poll alliance was between BJP and Shiv Sena. We are allying with that party," the Maharashtra chief minister said.

Shinde also praised Devendra Fadnavis and said that he (Fadnavis) showed a "big heart" by becoming the Deputy CM of Maharashtra and following the party's direction.

"It was unexpected for him, but he followed party directions. And a worker like me (of) Balasaheb and Anand Dighe, was made the chief minister, I am thankful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda," he said.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on 30 June, a day after Uddhav Thackeray stepped down from the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.