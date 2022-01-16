Thakur, a resident of Aligarh, hoped to contest from the Chhara constituency in Aligarh. But the ticket was given to former SP MLA from Aligarh Jafar Alam

Denied a ticket for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party leader Aditya Thakur doused himself in petrol and attempted to set himself ablaze outside the party office in Lucknow on Sunday, according to several media reports.

Thankfully, Thakur's bid was thwarted by several bystanders.

A Samajwadi Party worker allegedly tried to immolate himself outside party office in Lucknow claiming he was denied a ticket to contest in UP polls "I have worked for the party in constituency 74 of Aligarh in the last 5 years. I want justice," says Thakur Aditya, SP worker pic.twitter.com/dRcqPKRJqt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 16, 2022

Thakur, a resident of Aligarh, was hoping to contest from the Chhara constituency in Aligarh. But when he did not get a ticket, he tried to end his life at outside the Vikramaditya Marg office of the Samajwadi Party.

The ticket was given to former SP MLA from Aligarh Jafar Alam.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said he had worked hard for the party and was yet denied a ticket. Thakur then broke down in tears.

Earlier, a video of a BSP leader Arshad Rana from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in tears went viral. Rana, who sought a ticket from the Charthawal legislative Assembly, claimed he was asked to pay Rs 67 lakh for the ticket. Rana said he had been working in Charthawal for the past four years and hoping to be fielded.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: BSP worker Arshad Rana bitterly cries claiming that he was promised a ticket in UP election only to be denied ticket at the last moment despite putting up hoardings for the upcoming polls pic.twitter.com/DMe8mDHk2J — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022

The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance announced its first list of 29 candidates for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on 13 January.

Of the 29 seats, the SP has fielded candidates on 10 and the RLD on 19, according to a list shared on social media by the two parties.

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.