Denied ticket to UP polls, SP leader Aditya Thakur attempts self-immolation; bystanders thwart bid

Thakur, a resident of Aligarh, hoped to contest from the Chhara constituency in Aligarh. But the ticket was given to former SP MLA from Aligarh Jafar Alam

FP Staff January 16, 2022 17:19:41 IST
A bitterly disappointed Aditya Thakur seen outside the Samajwadi Party office at Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow, on Sunday. ANI

Denied a ticket for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Samajwadi Party leader Aditya Thakur doused himself in petrol and attempted to set himself ablaze outside the party office in Lucknow on Sunday, according to several media reports.

Thankfully, Thakur's  bid was thwarted by several bystanders.

Thakur, a resident of Aligarh, was hoping to contest from the Chhara constituency in Aligarh. But when he did not get a ticket, he tried to end his life at outside the Vikramaditya Marg office of the Samajwadi Party.

The ticket was given to former SP MLA from Aligarh Jafar Alam.

Speaking to reporters, Thakur said he had worked hard for the party and was yet denied a ticket.  Thakur then broke down in tears.

Earlier, a video of a BSP leader Arshad Rana from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh in tears went viral. Rana, who  sought a ticket from the Charthawal legislative Assembly, claimed he was asked to pay Rs 67 lakh for the ticket. Rana said he had been working in Charthawal for the past four years and hoping to be fielded.

The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance announced its first list of 29 candidates for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on 13 January.

Of the 29 seats, the SP has fielded candidates on 10 and the RLD on 19, according to a list shared on social media by the two parties.

With input from agencies

Updated Date: January 16, 2022 17:19:41 IST

