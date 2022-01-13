Sharing the list on his Twitter account, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wrote that he was sure that all the workers of the alliance will work unitedly in the election with full devotion for the candidates

The alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) released its first list of candidates on Thursday for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022.

Of the 29 seats, the SP has fielded its candidates on 10 while the RLD on 19, according to a list shared by the RLD on social media.

Sharing the list on his Twitter account, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary wrote in Hindi, "I am sure that all the workers of the alliance will work unitedly in the election with full devotion for these candidates!" Here's the complete list:

Among the constituencies where the SP-RLD combine has announced candidates are Meerut, Baghpat, Kairana, Shamli, Loni, Sahibabad, Jewar, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Agra Cantt, Agra (rural), PTI said in a report.

India TV said in a report, while Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Ahmed will contest from Kairana, RLD's Prasann Chaudhary has been fielded from Shamli.

From Meerut, Ahmed Hamid will contest on RLD ticket. Amarpal Sharma will be SP's candidate from Sahibabad and Zafar Alam will contest from Aligarh constituency.

The SP has fielded Kunwar Singh from Agra Cantt, Madhusudan Sharma from Bah, Amarpal Sharma from Sahibabad, Aslam Chaudhary from Dhaulana, Salman Saeed from Kol, Zafar Alam from Aligarh, Nahid Hassan from Kairana, Pankaj Malik from Charthawal, Shahid Manzoor from Kithaur and Rafeeq Ansari from Meerut.

The RLD has fielded Pradeep Chaudhary (Guddu) from Sadabad, Tejpal Singh from Chhata, Pritam Singh from Govardhan, Mahesh Kumar Jatav from Agra (Rural), Sikri Brijesh Chahar from Fatehpur, Rautan Singh from Khairagarh, Sudesh Sharma from Modinagar, and Madan Bhaiyya from Loni.

The RLD has also fielded Gajraj Singh from Hapur, Avtar Singh Bhadana from Jewar, Haji Yunus from Bulandshahr, Dilnawaz Khan from Syana, Bhagwati Prasad Suryavanshi from Khair, Prasann Chudhary from Shamli, Anil Kumar from Purqazi, Rajpal Singh Saini from Khatauli, Munshi Ram from Nahtaur and Ahmad Hameed from Baghpat.

Of the 29 candidates announced Thursday, Babita Devi of the RLD is the lone woman nominee who will be putting up the electoral fight from Baldev assembly constituency.

Of the seats, Agra Rural, Agra Cantt, Baldev, Khair, Purqazi and Hapur are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.