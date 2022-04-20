Demolition in Jahangirpuri finally comes to a halt after SC steps in for the second time in less than an hour

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered status-quo on the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri where riots were reported during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April

Demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri continued on Wednesday even after the Supreme Court ordered to maintain status quo. The anti-encroachment drive was started in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri where clashes erupted on Saturday, 16 April, during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) pressed in bulldozers to raze illegal structures and demolish the houses of those accused in the Jahangirpuri violence. The demolition continued even after the apex court's order that came around 10:45 am. Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of NDMC, said, "The anti-encroachment drive will be stopped as soon as we have received the Supreme Court order."

The anti-encroachment drive continued for over an hour after the apex court's order, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave said. He added that the authorities were saying that the order was not communicated to them.

Taking note of the submissions of Advocate Dave, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana asked the Supreme Court Registry to communicate the status quo order to North Delhi Mayor, North DMC Commissioner and Delhi Police commissioner.

Post noon, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Delhi Police Dependra Pathak informed that the anti-encroachment drive has been stopped in Jahangirpuri area.

WATCH: Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive underway, bulldozers raze illegal structures amid tight security

After the Supreme Court's order, CPIM leader Brinda Karat visited Jahangirpuri where the demolition activity was underway. The political leader said she had gone to the area for the implementation of the order of the top court.

Talking to media, Karat said, "The law and the constitution have been bulldozed by illegal demolitions. At least the Supreme Court and its order should not be bulldozed."

She further said that the demolition drive has been stopped. "I appeal to people of Jahangirpur to maintain peace and harmony and wait for Supreme Court's next order. Demolition was against the Constitution. Special CP assured me that no demolition will take place in accordance with the SC order."

Supreme Court on Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered status-quo on the anti-encroachment drive which was started in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the same place where riots took place during a Hanuman Jayanti procession.

A bench headed by CJI Ramana ordered status-quo on a mentioning made by senior advocate Dushyant Dave.

"Unconstitutional, unauthorised demolition is taking place in Jahangirpuri where riots took place. No notice was served so that reply is served in 10 days," Dave said.

The CJI then responded, "We direct status quo. We will list it tomorrow (Thursday)."

SC orders Status Quo on demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, Delhi's municipal body stops anti-encroachment

Razing of houses, shops started on Wednesday in Jahangirpuri after Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta had written to north MCD, saying that illegal encroachments on government property by anti-social elements (accused) of ‘Shobha Yatra’ incident in Jahangirpuri be vacated and action be taken against them.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri saw violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries. Till now, at least 25 people, including prime accused - Ansar and Aslam - and two juveniles, have been arrested.

Both the prime accused of the Jahangirpuri violence have been sent to police custody and four others have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The Delhi Police has also slapped the National Security Act (NSA) on five people arrested in connection with the clashes.